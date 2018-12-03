Transcript for Ai Weiwei newest exhibit explores refugee crisis

Unfortunately refugee situation today reflects our human conditions. And almost every nation has through. Come out a new I answer about Halloween we'll cut our humanity and human rights mean. Today's conditions. And Austria as. Nation. Of immigrants. And that it's. Culture and its booming it's only because of tea meets big time except. It tolerates that difference. And but Australians. Effigy record. It's not prescribed for. Internationally which gave all very bad position. A state. I would do anything for those people was unfortunate. Lawsuit voice memo had a chance to build confidence kayaking and not possibility. To field of ocean again I want to Anderson put. China has always being. You know I'm cruel state. This madness is tangible columnist and now capitalism but just this. It's so fatalistic society. Sold a tent city there on not change either the system and as a culture. Always days this thing. I would not seen a region would have known this a dream of the region. And time that this developing him anyways. And people. The life that can battered you see so many yup youngsters died outside. I think that wise and done idea or two to respect very basic. Humans. And values I've become more and more important plus society two men tend competition.

