Transcript for Airline passenger startled by exploding headphones

Where hearing about some intense moments for flyers. After battery explosion mid flight a woman's battery operated headphones. Exploded on a flight from Beijing to Melbourne. That woman says she heard a loud explosion and then felt the burning sensation on her face her hand was also blistered she says her hair and eyebrows singed. Officials say the batteries and the headphones most likely caught fire.

