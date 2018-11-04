Algerian military plane crash kills at least 257 people

More
The Soviet-designed II-76 military plane came down on an area with no residents.
0:48 | 04/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Algerian military plane crash kills at least 257 people
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54389924,"title":"Algerian military plane crash kills at least 257 people","duration":"0:48","description":"The Soviet-designed II-76 military plane came down on an area with no residents.","url":"/International/video/algerian-military-plane-crash-kills-257-people-54389924","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.