Now Playing: Algerian military plane crash kills at least 257 people

Now Playing: US slams Russia for UN veto on Syria chemical weapons attacks

Now Playing: 7-year-old Texas girl just climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro as tribute to her late father

Now Playing: Syria attack will be met 'forcefully,' Trump says

Now Playing: Syrian forces on alert as Trump mulls US response

Now Playing: Trump responds to suspected chemical attack: 'Everybody's going to pay a price'

Now Playing: 15 years ago, Iraqis rejoiced by toppling Saddam statue

Now Playing: Trump condemns suspected chemical attack in Syria

Now Playing: What's next in Syria?

Now Playing: How will the US respond to the alleged Syrian chemical attack?

Now Playing: The latest on Syria, Facebook and troops at the US-Mexico border

Now Playing: Investigators look for causes in 2 bus crashes

Now Playing: Trump faces GOP calls to strike back on Syria

Now Playing: Community remembers those they lost in a crash

Now Playing: Trump gets tough on Syria and Putin

Now Playing: Alleged chemical attack in Syria may have killed up to 40 people

Now Playing: Canadian community grieves after a bus crash that killed 15 people

Now Playing: Deadly bus crash involving popular youth hockey team in Canada

Now Playing: Syria accused of launching new poison gas attack on civilians