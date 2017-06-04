Transcript for American charged after mock IED found at Toronto airport

Already it. I think that what we. The Kate it looked on board the aircraft at this time. But you have to be prepared to act the the isolation area. We're. We have another audience about. By the airport operating. At the cost of the racial. Evidently. So you'll be disappointed. If we won't vote. At the point at the isolation area. Well bill let go about your luggage. Everything that you have brought on board can act did here. So that he is he prepared. To identify you'll look. If you will be searched. At green. This actually isolation area. From there with the death back to them being guilty if your luggage. Holier than median cut them. Because the biggest airplane the player in the privileges how quickly. So you'll have blue player to be comfortable. And they can get in here United Airlines. Our detectives are prepared October 13. He. We thank you all every property you always try and help you out and that we can. But lately. Back if you do realize if you look back that it the airplane they're going to be loaded back on. And I would hope that our duty to the capitol look after the aircraft that this isolation area. At that you will keep going beer and at that point you'll be beat the EU and the US officials. Archive them. The police the airport authority.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.