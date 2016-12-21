Transcript for American Tourist Doesn't Fear European Travel

What happens invited the attack on the market didn't you know. Does that change of plans in any way has us dead you about staying quiet in Europe. Now that at all. But it feels very safe here there's no end there's no indications of heightened security at we were just on this tour in which they were saying that. That the the guards around the palace that they have tightened security that. It doesn't feel any different in the wake the Paris attacks in a couple of years ago and I think here this used to this mean this has been the new normal for Europe Unionists see this happening more and more so. Living with terrorism is really now part of everyone's daily life. And the states not not as much I don't think the states since 9/11 we've only had a few sporadic. You know terrorist attacks and like for the states you probably don't feel the same degree of fear that we hadn't been hit with it yet. But I can understand what the Europeans are much more on edge because it's happening more frequently here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.