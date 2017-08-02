Transcript for American Woman Found Dead in Panama Was Columbia Grad

The overnight reports out of Panama say an American found dead over the weekend. Was likely strangled Catherine Janet body was discovered on an island hiking trail Sunday the Columbia University grad had been missing for three days. Panamanian TV station is Arab according to tweak year old may have been hit in the head with a rock and then dragged to where she was found. It off reports she was likely strangled with a piece of her own clothing. The FBI is working with local authorities on in investigation.

