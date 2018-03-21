-
Now Playing: Americans and Russian blast off for ISS
-
Now Playing: Opposition lawmakers set off tear gas in Kosovo Parliament
-
Now Playing: Trump criticized for congratulating Putin
-
Now Playing: College student-athlete dies on spring break in Mexico: Police
-
Now Playing: Missing Philadelphia student's body found 'at the base of a significant drop'
-
Now Playing: Asylum seeker struggles with mental health problems while he waits on Greek island
-
Now Playing: Visiting the US Virgin Islands and St. Thomas 6 months after hurricanes
-
Now Playing: Firm with Trump ties accessed Facebook user's data
-
Now Playing: Missing student found dead in Bermuda: Police
-
Now Playing: The British city at the center of a Russian spy scandal
-
Now Playing: What Vladimir Putin's re-election means to Russia
-
Now Playing: Spring turns China into sea of flowers
-
Now Playing: Election day in Russia proves triumphant for Putin
-
Now Playing: Russians head to the polls to vote, but Putin expected to easily remain in power
-
Now Playing: Russian presidential election underway as tensions rise with UK, US
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Diplomatic tensions grow over former Russian spy and his daughter being poisoned
-
Now Playing: Skiers tossed from malfunctioning chairlift
-
Now Playing: Russia expelling British diplomats in retaliation for move made by UK
-
Now Playing: 11 people were injured on a broken ski lift in Eastern Europe