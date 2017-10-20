-
Now Playing: US commander congratulates Syrian Democratic Forces on liberation of Raqqa
-
Now Playing: April 29, 1988: Children react to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
-
Now Playing: Amid heightened tensions with North Korea, US Navy prepares to defend allies
-
Now Playing: Austrian hotel helps refugees gain work experience
-
Now Playing: Air Berlin pilot performs low fly-by
-
Now Playing: Xi Jinping: China's strongest leader in generations
-
Now Playing: Chinese citizens share their thoughts on President Xi Jinping
-
Now Playing: Sebastian Kurz: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Site of ISIS beheadings in Raqqa seized by Kurdish-led force
-
Now Playing: Drone soars over Raqqa, shows flattened, crumbling buildings
-
Now Playing: US father of 3 killed in worst terror attack in Somalia's history
-
Now Playing: Ireland, UK brace for Ophelia; officials warn of 'danger to life'
-
Now Playing: Rescued hostage Joshua Boyle says children are 'improving'
-
Now Playing: US father of 3 killed in Somalia was refugee who arrived there hours before attack
-
Now Playing: Drone video shows Rohingya exodus continues unabated
-
Now Playing: Family freed from captivity in Afghanistan arrives in Canada
-
Now Playing: Australia passes gun control laws in wake of 1996 mass shooting
-
Now Playing: 3 Americans win Nobel medicine prize
-
Now Playing: 3 US military service members killed in Niger
-
Now Playing: Timelapse shows Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupting