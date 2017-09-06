Transcript for Analyzing the UK election results and how they affect the US

Hey everyone I'm on the revived in New York well there with a stunning election results yesterday in Britain and a lot of uncertainty today. If you're going to the headlines in your trying to make sense of what exactly happened and what it all means. Stick around we're gonna walk through it right now my colleague in London joins us now James long when you've been covering the election and can help explain it. Plea what happened Jane thanks for being here. No problem lie on the high rates so let's start with that's what exactly happened yesterday. This election first up was never supposed to happen. A few weeks ago to reason made a prime minister cold this election expecting that she would win it outright we have a parliamentary system it. Whether or 650 seats in parliament she had. She had a small majority but she wanted to extend not majority. Last night was a shock result we thought that she would get something in the region of 506070. Maybe even a hundred seats as a majority in the Houses of Parliament. She hasn't managed that she's got 300 as it stands the manager has 318 seats every she's short of the majority she needs. This is a huge sheet shock in this country. Because this was not meant to happen suddenly not or anyway. It was a huge shock and it was a huge gamble for her to take in the first place that you mentioned. Calling bats snap election three years early why hadn't she do it and how did they get it so wrong. Well I think critics would say she did it because she soul in opponents Jeremy Colby in the head of the labor party who runs the second largest party it. As someone who was weak and he was likely to be defeated very easily she says that she did it because she wanted a strong and stable government that's what Jesus tag that she was used as a strong and stable government. Going into bricks it negotiations this country votes it. Laughs Jay to leave the European Union and she said she wanted to have an election was get our bigger mandate in order to go to negotiation table and really get the best deal possible for this country beating Europe. Those negotiations start in ten days and now problems think about that she's thinking about co putting together a coalition getting all the parties noble notice get to that. 326 number that you need to have a majority in parliament. It went very wrong because. She that a pretty lackluster campaign is going to be said she didn't appear particularly keen to talk to journalists set in when a debate with Jeremy Coleman himself. We had of course there's two major terrorist attacks during the campaign and one in London when in mount stick hitting. Together thirty people have gotten meant that was all whole debate about security. And she used to be head of an on security in this country and there was a lot of criticism that she perhaps it make cuts that she shouldn't have to police services site. It was a real real surprise and Jeremy Corbin a wonderful he would do very well until well he had a very good campaign he got a lot of people out particularly young people. Young people came out in that drives for Jeremy Corbin we think maybe even as many as 63%. Of those in the and that kind of youth age bracket. Came out to Jeremy equal incite a big shock this that the signals what kind of that throughout the campaign but a president when really paid much attention and now. Now it's time to figure out. You know what shape this government takes. So let's talk about battle of it because it's very different to the way the United States government comes together when you talk about forming a government in Britain. What does that mean and how history than they move forward from here. Well basically. We have a parliamentary system which means that when we fight we we Vectren individuals who on alcohol guys to parliament. The politic with the largest number of individuals is then allows to form a government if as the majority of seats in parliament 650 seats you need three to six just a golf to be able to form a government run the country. Pat but she got three this point 38 team like assets and now she's had to look around other parties have smaller numbers of seats in parliament. We have to join the dam in an alliance or coalition that a coalition. Into it and up until 2015 didn't it you'd between the cool tour he's that's that department of Democrats as one of policy. Now she has how to look. For a policy which will get a over the outline and she has done she's found the Democratic Unionist Party to small policy Angela and Irish policy but has ten seats says caller I have about line. Now she's in the process of trying to figure out. The people who will form a government people like the secretary of state off a foreign minister. The Defense Secretary the Justice Minister the guy who's gonna go two year to discuss outbreaks of negotiations that will form the government. That she's gonna have to include. The requirement of that policy of the Democratic Unionist Party because then Ivan have to be part of the government with the consensus. OK so here is where the rubber meets the road when it comes to let immediate consequences right James as as the big question you mentioned racks that. This issue this negotiation just but the start in less than two weeks now right this is sort of negotiating how Britain is going to leave that union and what it means for everybody. During the make thought she was going to win and have a clear mandate going into those the upper hand a lot of strength of those negotiations. He doesn't now so what does it mean for practice that. There is no major policy in this country apart from the never Democrats who don't have very many people in parliament tool. Do want to stop Rex it to bricks it is still probably going to happen. The difference is it's going to be a different kind of bricks it. She was very keen to make show that she wanted a hall of bricks it that if there was if the European Union came up with no deal well she would have no deal. And we would just leave and that we would have to pay whatever penalty down the line. Now but is unlikely she said that she she wanted to leave the European Union at the European single market which is the trade bloc inside European markets European Europe. Which allowed each country to trade one another basically for free without tariffs but now. What she wants that she wants to leave it now eyes as the likely that we want to leave so it's going to be a different kind of bricks it. And I think probably also. And future is in the violence she says she wants to go to Europe to be it to do these negotiations herself. While united Europe itself look as a weakened leader maybe she's not so able to make this do this negotiation. It might mean that within her own party individuals stopped to look at maybe there's an opportunity to. To stage and leadership they didn't become the leader of the Conservative Party and that again. Prime minister and then what you're looking it's possibly even another election because there would have changed a prime minister for win the Conservative Party say what it means a bricks it. Is that it's probably going to and be today eat these negotiations that does take place in ten days and we forty been told to go to leave. By between nineteen back date may sit tapes two at this point this is why it's so such such a big story it because. All of these things it took Leon ounce that this really wasn't meant to happen. Looking at how we're about that there is so much uncertainty at on the important issues right we're talking about the future of the country here. So how are people they are processing it what's been the reaction from folks taking in the election results. Well I think it's and shock. But I think also realize nations campaign laws. Dismal and to put it bluntly I mean. This is someone to. Critics say it got in front of people and just felt united like. She was a bit a bit revolted she kept on saying that she wanted the strong and stable government all time. And people didn't feel that she really connected is an individual and yet on the other side of the calling Jeremy Corbin shall people because. He during the breaks the referendum during that campaign dossier people criticized him as being lackluster enough power the reason why he ended up having voting to leave the well. People are saying he wanted to stay in the in the year opinion when they wish he'd run his campaign last time around because maybe we would of state and most importantly an unthinkable of people watching this now. I am will be interest in this he run of great campaign that targeted young people I was just watching. Ransoms and the BBC just a minute ago and had this this. This young woman on who said that she would she saw the more latest snapshot what I the FaceBook or live in Seagram it was a real concerted effort to plug into the.

