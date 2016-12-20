AP Photographer Recounts Chaos During Russian Ambassador's Assassination

Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici was covering a photo exhibition in Ankara on Monday when a gunman opened fire, assassinating Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov.
0:50 | 12/20/16

I heard minimum 56 Charlotte. And people Peru on there way. Iced over a man charlatans so unless it pointed his gun toward people. I directed my camera took its first and then as so people have run an LA didn't panic. I still image of did. I'm doesn't Russian ambassador on the ground on the float. We've worked with could not checked is if it was a life today is dead or. Simply injured he shot again from close invention. On the bus via of a mess about ice slope in my photo. The gunmen won't stem them. Behind ambassador and he has good column moved could not imagine it could be gunmen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

