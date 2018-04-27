Transcript for April 9, 2005: The marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Today Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were married in Windsor it was in many ways an important event in Britain. Nearly eight years after the death of Princess Diana many Britons are still not comfortable with their future king taking a new wife. Because of that the couple has kept a low public profile. Until today ABC's Kate Snow is in Windsor. The religious service in saint George's chapel at Windsor Castle 800 invited guests stood as Camilla Parker Bowles walked down the aisle. Queen Elizabeth who watched as her son Prince Charles took his bows. Charles and new results to be faithful to your wife forsaking all others so long as you with some. That loves old little girl. Technically though they were already married. Earlier their Rolls Royce pulled up to the guild. Call the town hall in Windsor for a small civil ceremony the queen did not attend that earlier ceremony perhaps not so much a snub. But because of her position as the head of the Church of England. She is supreme governor of the Church of England. And she feels that this ceremony kid didn't have the symbolism of the spirit Susan good says she believes is sacrosanct. They're worried the inevitable comparisons between this today. And that other royal wedding 24 years ago. Princess Diana was so loved in this country Camilla has often found it hard to compete. And there aren't those who will never forgive the woman Diana famously called the Rottweiler and accused of breaking up her marriage. Four give us bullets as cost. Today in the chapel of the new royal couple apologized. Joining the congregation to ask forgiveness for their sins and wickedness. And despite all the controversy the prince and his new bride must've been heartened to see all the crowds lining the streets of this small town. A sign perhaps that the nation is ready to welcome Camilla with instant condensed time warp. It's as an internment was still alive and still hasn't she isn't. For the first time the public saw the new princess of Wales who wants to be known as the duchess of Cornwall. Arm in arm with the man she's loved for years along with his sons princes William and Harry. A new royal family. And new era for the monarchy. Kate Snow ABC news Windsor England.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.