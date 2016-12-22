Now Playing: Memorial Grows Outside Berlin Christmas Market

Now Playing: Dashcam Shows Truck Headed Towards Berlin Christmas Market

Now Playing: Syrian Government Recaptures Aleppo from Rebels, State TV Reports

Now Playing: Berlin Suspect's Brother Says 'He Doesn't Represent Our Family'

Now Playing: Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck

Now Playing: Aquarium Welcomes Baby Bottlenose Dolphin to Family

Now Playing: New Health Concerns for Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Now Playing: Funeral for Slain Russian Ambassador Held in Moscow

Now Playing: Vladimir Putin Honors Slain Russian Ambassador at Ceremony in Moscow

Now Playing: Latest Details on Berlin Attack Suspect

Now Playing: Donald Trump Reacts to Berlin Attack

Now Playing: Global Manhunt for Suspect in Berlin Market Attack

Now Playing: Berlin Terror Suspect Was Known to US Agencies

Now Playing: Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Terror Attack on Christmas Market in Germany

Now Playing: Death Toll Rises After Fireworks Explosion at Open-Air Market in Mexico

Now Playing: Security Is Stepped Up Across Europe

Now Playing: Beijing Smog Clogs ABC News' Air Filter

Now Playing: American Tourist Doesn't Fear European Travel

Now Playing: German Authorities Confirm Manhunt for Tunisian Man Wanted Over Berlin Attack