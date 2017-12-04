Arrest made in Germany soccer bus bombing

Police have made one arrest following an incident in which multiple explosions went off near the team bus of Borussia Dortmund, one of Germany's top soccer clubs, as it set off for a Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday evening.
04/12/17

Comments
German authorities say they have detained in the Islamic extremists in a looking for another. In connection to explosions your soccer team's bus now three blasts went off last night in front of a hotel in Dortmund before champions league match. A player was hurt and will be out of action for several weeks the game was postponed until today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

