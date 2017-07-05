Athletes swim across US-Mexico border in show of support for immigrants

More
Twelve swimmers from five countries swam across the border from the United States to Mexico in a show of solidarity with immigrants.
0:35 | 05/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Athletes swim across US-Mexico border in show of support for immigrants

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47265892,"title":"Athletes swim across US-Mexico border in show of support for immigrants","duration":"0:35","description":"Twelve swimmers from five countries swam across the border from the United States to Mexico in a show of solidarity with immigrants.","url":"/International/video/athletes-swim-us-mexico-border-show-support-immigrants-47265892","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.