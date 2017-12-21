Transcript for Australian father slams Minnesota investigation of his daughter's killing by police

I would like to recount to meeting we had with officials. Of the bureau of criminal apprehension. The DCA. In Minneapolis. Soon after Justin's death. Justin's family from Australia. Don Damon. A member of our legal team from Bob Bennett's office. And officers from the BCA. Said around the table. These officers spoke of her sympathy for our loss. They also promised. A complete. And rigorous investigation. Of Justine shooting. They assured us that they would give the county attorney. All the necessary information. To make a reasoned decision on whether or not. To charge Justine shooter with a crime. They looked me in the I. And said they were committed. Getting to the truth of the event. Now I hear that they had been county attorney. To whom the BCA handed its investigative results. Says that the investigation. Has not been done to the prosecutor satisfaction. Or even to the expected levels of accuracy in through this. He has since apologized. For a where when and how he made those comments. But he does not say. That his comments about the PC eight. Investigation itself were unfounded. Inaccurate or in any way on true. What are we to think. We are deeply concerned about the possibility that the initial investigation. Was not done properly. In with the greatest integrity or sense of completeness. We are apprehensive that perhaps. The BC AA has not fulfilled its promise. We are apprehensive. At the least mr. Freeman's comments cast doubt on the description of how Justin's death occurred. As it was initially put out by the DC eight and the attorney for the officer driving the squad car. We implore mr. Freeman in the prosecutor's office to continue to pursue our rigorous investigation. An examination of evidence that the events leading to just dean's death. We expect them to fill in any gaps in the DC AA's work honestly and fairly. But completely. While I understand than many different groups with potentially different agendas and views speak out often on this using Justin's name. I want to say that only her family here Australia. And Don Damon in Minneapolis. Speak for Justine. And her family in seeking justice for my daughter Justine.

