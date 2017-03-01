Australians Trap Huge Croc With Hay Bales, Garbage Bins

More
The 12-foot-long reptile was eventually captured by wildlife officials and relocated to a crocodile farm.
0:42 | 01/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Australians Trap Huge Croc With Hay Bales, Garbage Bins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44524430,"title":"Australians Trap Huge Croc With Hay Bales, Garbage Bins","duration":"0:42","description":"The 12-foot-long reptile was eventually captured by wildlife officials and relocated to a crocodile farm.","url":"/International/video/australian-trap-huge-croc-hay-bales-garbage-bins-44524430","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.