Australians await results of same-sex marriage survey

More
Victorians gathered outside Melbourne's State Library on Nov. 15 to learn the results of the $122 million non-binding postal survey on same-sex marriage.
0:36 | 11/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Australians await results of same-sex marriage survey
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51157227,"title":"Australians await results of same-sex marriage survey","duration":"0:36","description":"Victorians gathered outside Melbourne's State Library on Nov. 15 to learn the results of the $122 million non-binding postal survey on same-sex marriage.","url":"/International/video/australians-await-results-sex-marriage-survey-51157227","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.