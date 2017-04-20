Australia's Uluru turns into temporary waterfall after rainfall

More
Storms turned Australia's Uluru, one of the continent's most arid and iconic landmarks, into a temporary waterfall.
1:02 | 04/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Australia's Uluru turns into temporary waterfall after rainfall
Odor coming to. Riordan the border from. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46905347,"title":"Australia's Uluru turns into temporary waterfall after rainfall","duration":"1:02","description":"Storms turned Australia's Uluru, one of the continent's most arid and iconic landmarks, into a temporary waterfall.","url":"/International/video/australias-uluru-turns-temporary-waterfall-rainfall-46905347","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.