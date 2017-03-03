Baby panda keeps trying to run away from mom

More
Giant panda Yali tries to play with one of her twin daughters at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China but the 8-month-old panda keeps trying to run away.
0:26 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby panda keeps trying to run away from mom
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45887046,"title":"Baby panda keeps trying to run away from mom","duration":"0:26","description":"Giant panda Yali tries to play with one of her twin daughters at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China but the 8-month-old panda keeps trying to run away.","url":"/International/video/baby-panda-run-mom-45887046","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.