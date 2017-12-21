Transcript for A look back at Raul Castro's time in office

Fidel Castro a dominant figure in Cuba for almost fifty years. Is giving up power taking the reins Castro's younger brother Raoul age 76. Who has been. Acting president for the last eighteen months. Infidels trusted lieutenant or half a century. In his first speech as president he assured the Communist Party faithful. That he will remember where he came from saying he will consult with his older brother on all major decisions. Cuba the island so close to the United States yet so frustrating Lee far from the reach of freedom. Pope Benedict touched down there today fourteen years after Pope John Paul made his bowl visit holding out hope for change. Ahead of his arrival here he is said. These units him access to call me it is evident that Marxist ideology and the way it was conceived no longer corresponds to reality. From his brother feet down in 2006. Raul Castro is facing up to that reality. Opening the country's economic system if not its political want this may be the most historic and controversial picture. President Obama shaking hands with Cuban leader Raul Castro. Then moments later a sharp jab from the president and repressive rulers like Castro. Blame solidarity with the people struggle for freedom but do not tolerate this bad Romero we. On this historic day for the first time since John F. Kennedy was president at the height of the Cold War the United States tonight restoring full diplomatic relations with Cuba. Two presidents who decided to change a 55 year. History of hostility today show. Well wolf Castro who along with his brother Fidel has ruled Cuba with an iron hand since 1959. Today the old revolutionary. Sat next to Barack Obama who told leaders from 34 countries at the summit of the Americas. He will not be bound by the past. Just inside the gate at the Cuban embassy in Washington today to first thing we notice the empty flagpole. 54 years on fly no flag. Today a new chapter. The Cuban flag flying again. The crew removed from the Platt now reading the Cuban embassy here. History has just been made. President Obama touching down Air Force One landing here in Havana an image unimaginable not long ago. The first president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928. There was the handshake between the American president and the president of Cuba and then a private meeting between the two. And then a very rare true side of the shift here news conference row after taking questions along with President Obama. After did not hide his criticism of the United States.

