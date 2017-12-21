-
Now Playing: Australia's 'oldest naval mystery' finally solved
-
Now Playing: $2.7 billion Christmas lottery in Spain
-
Now Playing: Confusion in aftermath of Melbourne car-ramming incident
-
Now Playing: Car slams into pedestrians in Melbourne
-
Now Playing: Funeral for disgraced Cardinal Bernard Law slated for Thursday in Rome
-
Now Playing: A look back at Raul Castro's time in office
-
Now Playing: Australian father slams Minnesota investigation of his daughter's killing by police
-
Now Playing: Ecuador volcano sends lava and ash into the sky
-
Now Playing: Rome's Christmas tree leaves no one green with envy
-
Now Playing: Catalonia elections explained
-
Now Playing: Lottery winners get glimpse of Japan's new baby panda
-
Now Playing: At least 11 killed, 18 injured in Mexico tour bus crash
-
Now Playing: Tokyo zoo celebrates panda cub's debut
-
Now Playing: 4 men arrested on suspicion of plotting UK terror attack
-
Now Playing: Family of billionaire Barry Sherman doubts murder-suicide reports
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly tries to ram gate at British air force base: Police
-
Now Playing: Transfixing electrical storm lights up Australian sky
-
Now Playing: How to pronounce this Icelandic volcano's name
-
Now Playing: Every day is Christmas in this Chinese city
-
Now Playing: Where the plight of the Rohingya stands today