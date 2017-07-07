Transcript for Battle for Mosul rages on as ISIS loses grip on the city

Hey there I'm stepping promise here at the and gone and this week we've been anticipating. The city have no soul to be Fareed prime crisis current full pentagon officials your old. That it could be any day now where the city of Mosul in a rock could be freed were ices could be completely closed now. A ball well just to give you some perspective you're actually here on the map. This is the Tigris River that separates eastern Mosul and western hopeful. This shaded areas shaded green area this is where Iraqi Security Forces posted themselves to push. Outward toward. That the route western Mosul to take over the theory to secure this area you. Look closely here this shaded grey area this is an old city of Mosul this is what remains bright this is the only area that ice is occupies right now this is what Iraqi Security Forces are dealing with. And trying to hate back. That is what's left of Mosul of ice is occupied area malls all. Right now we're gonna speak with ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian panel who has been on the ground there. A tracking all of these developments for us from a rock. And eat and you need in the recent days you need several trips into the heart of west of mobile. From your perspective how close are Iraqi security ports is. To re taking a closer to re taking western Ole. It's question we've been asking for a long time now the prediction is being watchful all CA may be 72 hours and has been that prediction all the laps we eat yesterday afternoon we would down on the front lines of one point we were no more than twenty yards away from eyes his position. The fighting is so close and so intense and the old city is so close to motivate you couldn't be that close and not necessarily see wet the other side days. They all very very closely on taxes small area it's impossible to describe accurately clients have typical fighting is that the conditions the weather is something in the regional and intent are touring is no aerial seeks the -- stick with the smell dostum cool -- have jumped out and start to sales bait this amount of decomposition there ice is artists and every alleyway you goats most buildings have been destroyed or partially destroy easier to climb a huge mounds of rubble to getting close to the Frontline and their own civilians trapped. Iraqi security people he's been trying to do is minimize civilian casualties there's been a lot of criticism the coalition bombing has increased via death threats amongst among civilians. The current problems and obstacles is at a price is well that it wouldn't be any bombing in first place but that's why it's so so that's why so unpredictable once it to you. We expect that at some point perhaps the Iraqi prime minister. But he will come to Mosul and declare the trio ice is more we noticed with jungle or even lost his aim was not that was destroyed by I sis a couple of weeks ago that the whole area around that's being cleared an Iraqi flag was flying them an indication perhaps that the prime minister may be coming soon. And the victory may will be to class. In in you've seen this on the ground there we've been told here at the Pentagon that eastern Mosul it took about three months to get ice is completely out of there. This fight in western Mosul sticking about six months still ongoing much closer from what we hear but still ongoing. Now we've seen these images of of men women and children families fleeing the area as some of them hurt wounded. And it won't meet BC we hear from them yelling at any attempt by insuring an interpreter there on the ground but. What have some of these residents. In saying they'd been under crisis control for so long for the last three years. What are some of the things you've heard there on the ground. Yes Stephanie you know it's it's difficult. Soup guests over. Rule emotion of visceral. Psychological. And emotion. And upset that these people sale means they have Cologne. So alum act and really thirsty they've been living under one of the most brutal regimes will rule organizations at the Wilkes is that the cheeks and many of these people have not had any pro truth at least two months specifically have new teen drinking and I just was charging them six dollars bottle. This is just personal little about that size which wasn't even teen drinking as wolves became in the tigris really wants after earlier and that full was losing. War with these and many people who we spoke to hear anything NetSuite was weeks that are being put into this Lisa Waltz in their oil and and the children the adults nestled at suit. Each and so you know it's one of things that struck you the most. Are two things that dressing was this. The children in particular was so emaciated meaning they looked at him next and some kind of detention. And the second thing is that they were covered with this rash. Babies and young children some of the women as well again I understand that's because the lead to walk and a drink and also don't see anything of them to kind of washed their faces and they would just see they're exhausted they were shelves so of course they're related to beat beat out but time and time again at the same story and if they tried to leave even leave their homes they would be shall announce it. I spoke to someone who told me that I sis has. Welty the week those individuals and asked putting explosives right next to its so if the Iraqi Security Forces brocade then they would try and debt then it would decimate and if that all comets were trapped inside their hands tried to escape that it was also to suit you these people really happy and living hell being prisoners in their own homes -- -- can do is listen to the -- listen to bombings hoping that shows them land on their homes as soon as erect its true security for going then they're able to guess losing people that first cigarette six month and a first clinical women to rate books take a job and then now experiencing it kind of freedom that we you'll take for granted and taping tonight by six. Three years. My goodness it's such horrible conditions. While. Ian as you very well no I spent some time in Baghdad but while I was there I was under it there was heavy American presence there. Thousands and thousands of American troops contractor's. Many of them pulling security at securing that area course none of which we see animals low right now. Although we've heard here at the Pentagon is that an Iraqi Security Forces are being trained. By a US troops in this advise and assist mission local police that are being trained as well to in order to be able to secure their air area. Once ice is is finally pushed out of there. When you seat when you come across these these families and children. Is do you get the sense at all as probably typical during this time when they're going through so much but you get the sense at all that they would like to eventually. Called this area home again. Who doesn't really really good question in a few points he makes it says say they expect to say that if it hadn't been full US. Training US support. And simple ground support as well. Would Iraqi Security Forces being Tate missile wholesome late. Would they be that right now absolutely not true American role in the coalition role in this has been absolutely critical. Especially in the training because it was traveling with the Iraqi counterterrorism falls in. And they are incredibly impressive very very great people there attrition rates is being pretty much unprecedented -- Walt it's been thirty to 40% of them men are being killed and Iraqis don't says numbers that it likes publicize it but I know. But that's has beaten the rights and so the people on the ground yes of course date date date now neat. Every possible assistance unit you can win the battle and you win the peace is always a D'Alema of these constant. These kinds of operations. And interestingly a number of the people we spoke to came out of the old city septa would never want it to go investigate he sold the level of destruction and if you're gonna get some pictures to you that we managed to take will tell you why because those buildings are damaged and that they've stood for centuries this damage that the only thing that NASA will be raised to grant the one woman -- me I even if it's eight evenings and rebuild I don't wanna do that because some place just reminds me. And this is something that people that the gas it will have to learn saluted it and never forgiven the gas and that presents she's done at the scale reconstruction aren't in Mosul. The political involvement is need it's trying to bridge some of the declines at the lab crisis is coming in suspects in the space where tin fairly sedate and local population many people have CIS is because they governments that are active greens and corrupt. So I think it is an enormous amount it needs to be done and arguably winning the peace will be on and won the war and that's been to enough. And for those people bearing needs some of this all of this is beyond traumatize even to just live it for one day but to look at for three years. It's incredible so just yesterday we heard from the top general there on the ground saying that some assistance at extra assistance is on the way there to. Two to Mosul another Iraqi provinces has called police. In a box or border guard and a box basically a large shipping container that includes. Water taints GP ads vehicles. What exactly what they need. Two to start or two. To prop up a police station in these Iraqi provinces. It's it's a start it it it's something the do you think that they. In western Mosul there's been so much destruction in so much damage do you think this is something that could actually propel then. In in in the right direction in their direction toward rebuilding their city. I mean imagine this mobile scene via the images are the from old newsreels or or in the movies. A post World War II Berlin for example. All dressed and Ole I seasonings and Cuba does what I mean yes of Kohl's. And free assistance is welcome. But that the scale of need is all that China I mean peace possibly Sissy and being raced to the ground -- millions of people to be made homeless you have no physical things infrastructure is working at. The deal we're asking governments does not have the money to be able to rebuild and asked people SN deadly FC he in this is that the deep sectarian differences that exist in Iraq have not being rich there isn't a political settlement to the moment there is primus is probably more willing to work out with both groups and bring people together mr. body is still a long enough god do you call results explicitly and you can't resolve things in terms of resources on the ground. That there is that will be back here in another. It requires an Iraqi equivalents of the Marshall and there's nothing lesson asked. Really is knew you couldn't play at the edges into some important things would console so civic society Whitcomb good governance all listings in the US government's whose credit. Has been doing that tirelessly. And then this trio more than a decade now asked how by the country's. What she just requires small people need jobs people need homes being it and children need schools. That has to be a functioning police will also works and people dresses independence does not corrupt. And included a list just goes on and on amusing how long we've been doing yet seen this in Afghanistan as well it tried to remodel its society is a you know the task of generations. It's not the task of a single project were single year. And Ian even when Mosul is liberated there are still other Iraqi provinces that are occupied by crisis of the spite is not over. You know look this is this is that as a very important point and Olson's full the fewest suit to acknowledge and there are so the pockets of boxes. And aiding in Iraq. And certainly to the west of Mosul down towards the border with Syria then you have a lot of taxes presence in Syria and that that ordered it three movements across anyway so sick concern is important that our soul. And you have and the Euphrates valley which runs sounds I'm all Rocca. And then you have crisis presents -- web and you remember that the organization has created franchises and a number countries in Afghanistan in the Philippines in Nigeria. And then you remembered that sometimes you don't have to be it NATO can't carrying member appliances. To be a member of viruses and area tax. In the people who send an AT know what Manchester England and London Paris Brussels all note. The ice is he capable of carrying X attacks by people who've never been to Syria who never being to Iraq. Those very people who exist online virtual kind of basic life and threats will continue will be diminished after Mosul has done a record is done to the circle elevates is defeated a close it will. But they're still able to anticipate and who recruits and to persuade people carry out attacks on line and that will be the next battle how would you change of mindset that is settled institute so many disenfranchised. Unhappy angry. And angst and it's guided people will. It definitely some devastating times for the people that. You lived there and Aaron are living through this that region and has a long and difficult road to go but Ian thank you so much for your insight. In in this in depth look into what's happening or on the ground. You're very welcome good speed and it. That'll do it for us here from the Pentagon's that he Ronald thank you for watching on abcnews.com.

