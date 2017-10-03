BBC interview interrupted by 2 adorable children

More
Professor Robert Kelly's young children interrupted his live TV interview.
0:49 | 03/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for BBC interview interrupted by 2 adorable children

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46042278,"title":"BBC interview interrupted by 2 adorable children","duration":"0:49","description":"Professor Robert Kelly's young children interrupted his live TV interview.","url":"/International/video/bbc-interview-interrupted-adorable-children-46042278","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.