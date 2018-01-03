Transcript for 'Beast from the East' sends wintry blast through Europe, leaves two dozen dead

It's the bees from the east they're calling it as Siberian weather blast that's been hitting all of Europe. More than two dozen people have died and the rest of the continent is digging out. Massive snow drifts in Croatia in Rome the coliseum. Blanketed in white and fountains frozen solid. In Venice seen here from above a dusting of snow on the city's famous sites and down on the French Riviera near white out conditions. Here in the UK motorists stranded overnight and still stuck on the roads today we shouldn't just died of rarely. Someone's got capable well rotted and many sighed well other modes of transportation. Flooding here in London running in shorts shorts and up in Ireland to brave souls even taking a slam. Now scientists are actually warning that is wacky European weather means it is much warmer up in the Arctic region and colder air is penetrating further south. Than ever before and here in London it's well below freezing and authorities are telling people to get off the roads and get inside. Molly hunter ABC news lend it.

