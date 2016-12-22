Transcript for Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck

Tense raids today in Germany as authorities tried desperately to track tell the terrorists who drove this truck through a crowded Christmas market in Berlin Monday in all killing twelve people. Their focus on finding this suspect a niece Omri. Mets in Ireland into announcement that its national and international connections. Work hearts too quickly catch the suspect. And alert going out across Europe for the 24 year old Tunisian said she used at least six aliases and three nationalities. In a news conference today authorities announcing he is likely the killer who carried out the attack for which ice has claimed responsibility. Saying armories ID. German officials also say they monitor -- for months because of suspected ties to radicals which is why his asylum request was rejected earlier this year this is a new federal and local law enforcement bulletin lays out a need for added vigilance at this year's New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square. Noting the attack in Germany and heightened concern about similar attacks being replicated in the near term but saying there is no specific. Russ. Meanwhile that Christmas market in Berlin re opened today for the first time since the attack. And of the 48 people who were injured we've now learned to our American including a man from Texas who today is still in intensive care in Germany. Martha Gonzales ABC news New York.

