Transcript for Berlin Suspect's Brother Says 'He Doesn't Represent Our Family'

Video just into Eyewitness News showing the moment a truck plowed through a Christmas market in Berlin you can see the truck. Speeding past traffic and then once it's out of sight. People begin running and taking cover. Of that video one of more detailed picture that some now merging of what's happened that day. German investigators also revealing today that on these Tom ray's fingerprints have been found in the cab of that truck that killed twelve people. ABC's Marcy Gonzales tracking the latest she's here now with more Marcy. And David they say it is very likely Omri was behind the wheel and now investigators are following up on hundreds of leads. And his family is coming forward. Urging him to turn himself in. German police now say it is very likely. This is the man who drove this truck through a crowded Christmas market in early Monday killing twelve people officials explaining a niece Omri I dean was found in the cab of this hijack semi. His fingerprints on the steering wheel and the driver's door. This wanted poster going out across Europe for the 24 year old Tunisian national considered armed and dangerous. Every policeman in billion in German. Is trying to find this man. Tips coming in to police biting hours leading to at least twenty raids in and around Berlin. But still no sign of armory show here in video taken after 2011 arrest in Italy. German officials say he was monitored for months earlier this year because of suspected ties to radicals he was also on the radar of US agencies. And as the Christmas market where police say Omri carried out the massacre opens things. Well analysts want people are still being treated for serious injuries among the 48 people injured two Americans including Richard Ramirez from San Benito Texas. His Stanley saying he's now out of emergency surgery in Berlin. And grieving his partner of eighteen years killed in the attack. And Oberlin police say Omri could be anywhere in Europe by now they telling ABC news and they doubt it'll take much longer to track him down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.