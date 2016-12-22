-
Now Playing: Latest Details on Berlin Attack Suspect
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Reacts to Berlin Attack
-
Now Playing: Global Manhunt for Suspect in Berlin Market Attack
-
Now Playing: Berlin Terror Suspect Was Known to US Agencies
-
Now Playing: Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Terror Attack on Christmas Market in Germany
-
Now Playing: Death Toll Rises After Fireworks Explosion at an Open-Air Market in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Security Is Stepped Up All Across Europe
-
Now Playing: Beijing Smog Clogs ABC News' Air Filter
-
Now Playing: American Tourist Doesn't Fear European Travel
-
Now Playing: German Authorities Confirm Manhunt for Tunisian Man Wanted Over Berlin Attack
-
Now Playing: 2-Time Wimbledon Champion Survives Home Attack
-
Now Playing: US Family Pleads for Hostage Daughter's Release
-
Now Playing: Buckingham Palace Increases Security After Berlin Attack
-
Now Playing: Fireworks Explosion Leaves At Least 29 Dead, 72 Injured
-
Now Playing: Cargo Plane Crashes in Colombia, Killing 5 Crew Members
-
Now Playing: 29 Dead in Mexican Fireworks Market Explosion: Official
-
Now Playing: Cargo Planes Crashes Shortly After Takeoff in Colombia
-
Now Playing: Turkish Assassin's Words to Russian Ambassador: 'Don't Forget Aleppo!'
-
Now Playing: Mexico City Fireworks Market Explodes, Injuring 60
-
Now Playing: ISIS Claims Responsibility for Berlin Christmas Market Attack