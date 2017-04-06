Transcript for Borough Market diner recounts his experience during the London attack

Weaver having dinner at the restaurant just outside world market where the shooting happened we were just finishing up our dinner. Having our dessert. Suppose a resort just outside the window. A man walking down the streets mutual ups from the public on the other side street and it was clear that he was bleeding heavily from the back. I assume that he was one of the stabbing victims. He loves right there in front of the company was taking care of violent bystanders. Somebody. Managed to flag down police car and of course they started attending the victims. Region who were sitting right next to to a note because we didn't know that there was a terrorist attack time. And then moments later. Five minutes littered does shooting start. Which was actually at the back the rest on the back and rest on his terrace overlooking. The inside of the world market. That's of course were. Everyone was hiding. He called into the kitchen and restaurant Weaver on the floor for about twenty minutes read her continuous shooting. After shooting stops. Nobody was lose inside so we're deciding as much as. And and the police came and armed police heavily armed police and being escorted out facility in matured and there was. It was fine we left the restaurant and and we were directed across the street running. Which fights for us fortunate because that was moving in the direction of a hotel that we receive one minute later we receive you know.

