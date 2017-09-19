Bystanders appear to be fired on during Russian military exercises

Russia's big Zapad 2017 military exercises entered the news again on Tuesday after a video emerged appearing to show a Russian attack helicopter firing rockets into a group of bystanders.
Transcript for Bystanders appear to be fired on during Russian military exercises
