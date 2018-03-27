Transcript for Ex Cambridge Analytica employee testifies about data use scandal

It is categorically. Untrue. Categorically untrue that it came in generally. Has never used faced with data is. It basic data. And the acquisition using Alexander has been. When he foundational fetus acts the company. That is pound key algorithms with the Dallas. I'm based banks and million dollars. Views on dot acquisition contacts. And so for him and an end and by the way what I provided the committee is the signs contract. Okay without them Palestinians are often mixes signature. On a contract that reprises. Using an act that harvest FaceBook data and the friends and and friend network data. Olson so they have of the garden mall room trying to navigate the accident. I think I think I'll event and it's his comments to your committee where it's actually misleading. And frankly I would I would say not only and is being I think it was dishonest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.