Canadian border is seeing a spike in number of people crossing over from the US

More
Migrants and asylum-seekers have been crossing into Canada in greater numbers, including since President Trump's election.
1:00 | 02/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Canadian border is seeing a spike in number of people crossing over from the US
It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45616016,"title":"Canadian border is seeing a spike in number of people crossing over from the US","duration":"1:00","description":"Migrants and asylum-seekers have been crossing into Canada in greater numbers, including since President Trump's election.","url":"/International/video/canadian-border-spike-number-people-crossing-us-45616016","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.