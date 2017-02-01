Car Rolls Off Ferry in Australia

A vehicle rolled off the back of a ferry carrying tourists to an island off the Australian coast to celebrate New Year's Eve.
0:15 | 01/02/17

And new video just in from Australia showing it suvs see it there rolling right off a ferry boat no one was inside thankfully that cell phones credit cards passports. All gone the vehicle sank within minutes that is certainly tough way to start the new year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

