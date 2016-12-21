Transcript for Cargo Plane Crashes in Colombia, Killing 5 Crew Members

For record that dramatic scene that was caught on camera in Colombia has a cargo jet goes down killing five crew members take a look. Boeing 727. Heading to Bogota when it crashed last night shortly after takeoff. Moments after that video was taken there was spotted flying low and skimming offense before slamming to the ground. The plane broke apart a burst into flames on impact when crew members survived the crash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.