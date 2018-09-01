Child pulled from rubble in wake of Syrian airstrike

Rescuers rush to dig out people buried after airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta, Syria.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Child pulled from rubble in wake of Syrian airstrike
