Children among the dead in devastating fire at Russian mall

The fire engulfed the upper floors of the Winter Cherry Mall in the city of Kemerovo on Sunday.
0:25 | 03/26/18

Transcript for Children among the dead in devastating fire at Russian mall
A news overseas right now at least 53 people including many children have been killed in a massive fire that spread there were shopping mall in Siberia. Nearly a dozen people were missing overnight the mall has a movie theater petting zoo and the children senator. Fire crews say some floors have caved in it and are now worried about the entire building collapsing the flames broke out on the top floor a criminal investigation is now under way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

