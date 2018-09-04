Transcript for Community remembers those they lost in a crash

We turn now to the outpouring of support for that small can community in central Canada. Devastated by bus crash involving their junior hockey team of the fifteen people killed the vast majority were players. Each of them between sixteen and 21 years old. Overnight remembering the hockey heroes of humbled. A tight knit town of 5000 rules Saskatchewan. Thousands packing the broncos' home including the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Honoring the junior hockey team involved in that deadly crash. This tragedy has devastated her families. Are humble Broncos organization. Our community. Sister actually. Canada. And her world. The team's president choking up as he read the names of the players who lost their lives. Carter Luke and. Evan Thomas the Broncos were heading to a playoff game when their bus collided with a tractor trailer carrying peat moss fifteen people died including the team's head coached the bus driver. And several young players. Pepper was looked into it. My second. Logan belay a team member who was taken off life support. Help turn tragedy into hope family members say the 21 year old donated his organs saving six lives yeah. Silence the tributes pouring in from the NHL this Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg jets wearing Broncos jerseys in tribute. A go funny page to support the team has now raised more than four and a half million dollars the donations coming from nearly 60000. People. For more than fifty countries. And this moving photo of three of the surviving players holding hands from their hospital beds has now been shared by people all around the world. The investigation into the cause now underway six people were killed in a crash at that same intersection several years ago. We are told that there's a stop sign there and trees a limit visibility. Police are looking at weather conditions and any potential mechanical issues with the vehicles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.