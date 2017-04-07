Cop carries a baby above floodwaters

More
A police officer carried a baby overhead as he waded through chest-high floodwaters in Loudi City, China.
0:31 | 07/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cop carries a baby above floodwaters
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48434000,"title":"Cop carries a baby above floodwaters","duration":"0:31","description":"A police officer carried a baby overhead as he waded through chest-high floodwaters in Loudi City, China.","url":"/International/video/cop-carries-baby-floodwaters-48434000","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.