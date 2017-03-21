Crime gang dedicated to stealing wine and cheese arrested

More
Italian police arrest 10 members of a crime gang dedicated to stealing wine and cheese. The alleged criminals stole some 16,000 bottles of wine and 168 wheels of Parmesan cheese dating back to 2015.
0:49 | 03/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crime gang dedicated to stealing wine and cheese arrested

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46281624,"title":"Crime gang dedicated to stealing wine and cheese arrested","duration":"0:49","description":"Italian police arrest 10 members of a crime gang dedicated to stealing wine and cheese. The alleged criminals stole some 16,000 bottles of wine and 168 wheels of Parmesan cheese dating back to 2015.","url":"/International/video/crime-gang-dedicated-stealing-wine-cheese-arrested-46281624","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.