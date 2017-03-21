-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes illuminate night sky in Cape Town
-
Now Playing: Commuters free bus stuck in snow in Montreal
-
Now Playing: Crime gang dedicated to stealing wine and cheese arrested
-
Now Playing: Man escapes from car being swept away in Peru floods
-
Now Playing: Dramatic video shows White Helmet rescue in village near Aleppo
-
Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate visit Paris
-
Now Playing: Shining blue water caused by bioluminescence
-
Now Playing: US officials deny airstrike on mosque near al-Qaeda target
-
Now Playing: 10 injured in explosion on erupting Mount Etna volcano
-
Now Playing: Dutch PM celebrates win he calls the rejection of 'the wrong kind of populism'
-
Now Playing: Damascus suicide bombings reportedly kill dozens
-
Now Playing: Woman pulls herself from fast-moving, muddy floodwaters
-
Now Playing: Airline passenger startled by exploding headphones
-
Now Playing: Disinfecting agent turns Canada city's water bright pink
-
Now Playing: Russian fighter jets buzz USS Porter in the Black Sea
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Nam attack: What we know
-
Now Playing: Drone footage of Mount Etna volcano erupting
-
Now Playing: UN emergency relief coordinator visits family during Yemen tour
-
Now Playing: Topsy-turvy weather across the globe
-
Now Playing: Tour the Charles Dickens Museum in London