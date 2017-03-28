Cyclone Debbie slams into Australia's tropical northeast coast

More
Video from Australia's northeast coast shows powerful Cyclone Debbie as it made landfall, packing winds up to 160 mph.
1:00 | 03/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyclone Debbie slams into Australia's tropical northeast coast
Golden.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46415314,"title":"Cyclone Debbie slams into Australia's tropical northeast coast","duration":"1:00","description":"Video from Australia's northeast coast shows powerful Cyclone Debbie as it made landfall, packing winds up to 160 mph.","url":"/International/video/cyclone-debbie-slams-australias-tropical-northeast-coast-46415314","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.