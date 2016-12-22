Dashcam Shows Truck Headed Towards Berlin Christmas Market

Newly released footage shows the moments before the deadly truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin this past Monday, which left 12 dead and 48 wounded.
0:41 | 12/22/16

Comments
Dashcam Shows Truck Headed Towards Berlin Christmas Market
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

