Death toll rises to 273 as aid begins to arrive in disaster-struck Colombia

Colombian authorities scrambled to deliver aid and return basic services like electricity and water to the wreckage of Mocoa, a city of 40,000 people devastated by floodwaters and landslides on Friday.
Transcript for Death toll rises to 273 as aid begins to arrive in disaster-struck Colombia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

