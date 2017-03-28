Destructive cyclone slams into Australia's tropical northeast

The powerful Cyclone Debbie made landfall near a resort town in Queensland state.
0:27 | 03/28/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Destructive cyclone slams into Australia's tropical northeast
Powerful cyclone is battering northeastern Australia right now cyclone Devi is causing major damage with winds gusting to more than 160 miles per hour. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without power. After that storm knocked over trees and power lines slow moving Devi is also likely to hover over queens lint for hours. Adding to the damage there one official said it's like a battering ram. Nearly all businesses and schools are closed.

