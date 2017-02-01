Drone Shows Scene of Turkey Nightclub Attack

More
Turkish police continued to investigate Istanbul's Reina nightclub on Monday, the scene of the New Year's attack which left 39 people dead.
0:48 | 01/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone Shows Scene of Turkey Nightclub Attack
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44511107,"title":"Drone Shows Scene of Turkey Nightclub Attack","duration":"0:48","description":"Turkish police continued to investigate Istanbul's Reina nightclub on Monday, the scene of the New Year's attack which left 39 people dead.","url":"/International/video/drone-shows-scene-turkey-nightclub-attack-44511107","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.