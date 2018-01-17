-
Now Playing: Drought-stricken city could run out of water by April's 'day zero'
-
Now Playing: Chibok girls: A timeline of terror
-
Now Playing: Japanese broadcaster NHK had to issue a correction after it falsely alerted residents that North Korea had launched a missile
-
Now Playing: Dangerous deep freeze in Siberia drops temperatures to 85 degrees below zero
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis expresses pain, shame over clergy sex abuse scandals in Chile
-
Now Playing: Nearly 80 were injured when a floor collapsed inside the Jakarta stock exchange.
-
Now Playing: North Korean orchestra to perform in Seoul
-
Now Playing: Twin suicide bombers kill at least 27 people in Baghdad, Iraq
-
Now Playing: 15 hurt in stabbing incident at Russian school
-
Now Playing: North, South Korea schedule more Olympics talks
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video of Canadian man building log cabin by himself
-
Now Playing: Plane veers off runway, drapes off side of cliff
-
Now Playing: Inside the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his fractured family
-
Now Playing: Son of Kim Jong Nam is reportedly in hiding: Part 6
-
Now Playing: How Kim Jong Nam's assassination unfolded: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un targeted those suspected of being disloyal: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman on his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Former bodyguard on what Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood was like: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un's half-brother dies after being smeared with nerve agent at airport: Part 1
-
Now Playing: A who's who of family members in the North Korean Kim family dynasty