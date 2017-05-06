Eiffel Tower zipline gives incredible views of Paris

More
Thrill-seekers wanting to get an incredible view of the city of Paris can now take a zipline from the Eiffel Tower, over 377 feet above the ground.
0:59 | 06/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eiffel Tower zipline gives incredible views of Paris
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47842719,"title":"Eiffel Tower zipline gives incredible views of Paris","duration":"0:59","description":"Thrill-seekers wanting to get an incredible view of the city of Paris can now take a zipline from the Eiffel Tower, over 377 feet above the ground.","url":"/International/video/eiffel-tower-zipline-incredible-views-paris-47842719","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.