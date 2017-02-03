Transcript for UN emergency relief coordinator visits family during Yemen tour

I'm have with the governor were we have been able where we've we have answers see this going. I found this man and his six children. The mother the very makeshift shelter. In day. Partially constructed building how ma'am Seaman Terrence. We are only focused on meeting these we do know that's involved in the politics or any of the arguments they're only focus on the need of people. Knowledge all of us try and find a way of meeting those needs and so we need to have good access and we need to make sure that we could raise. The funds for the international community to come in of supports. The community there the best humanitarian solution for all the Yemeni people is the conflict stops the guns full silence. That's the best and in the mean time we have to do everything we can to simple people who. Needs of fruit of wolf's of wolves and commences we mutual some actual votes. We do everything we can to protect civilians. From the terrible threats of war on all the terrible abuses ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.