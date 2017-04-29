Englishman in gorilla costume finishes London Marathon after 6 days

More
An English policeman wearing a gorilla costume while crawling the London Marathon finished the race almost a week after starting - and reportedly raised thousands for gorilla conservation efforts.
1:07 | 04/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Englishman in gorilla costume finishes London Marathon after 6 days

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47122865,"title":"Englishman in gorilla costume finishes London Marathon after 6 days","duration":"1:07","description":"An English policeman wearing a gorilla costume while crawling the London Marathon finished the race almost a week after starting - and reportedly raised thousands for gorilla conservation efforts.","url":"/International/video/englishman-gorilla-costume-finishes-london-marathon-days-47122865","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.