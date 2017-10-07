UN envoy visits Syria, welcomes cease-fire

More
The United Nations welcomed the agreement between the United States and Russia for a ceasefire in southwest Syria, saying it would enable upcoming peace talks.
0:30 | 07/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UN envoy visits Syria, welcomes cease-fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48555430,"title":"UN envoy visits Syria, welcomes cease-fire","duration":"0:30","description":"The United Nations welcomed the agreement between the United States and Russia for a ceasefire in southwest Syria, saying it would enable upcoming peace talks.","url":"/International/video/envoy-visits-syria-welcomes-cease-fire-48555430","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.