Experts find mass grave at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland

The announcement confirms decades of suspicions that the vast majority of children who died at the home were interred on the site in unmarked graves, a relatively common practice at such Catholic-run facilities amid high child mortality rates.
0:50 | 03/03/17

Transcript for Experts find mass grave at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland
