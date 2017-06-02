Transcript for Family of 'Girl Left Behind' in ISIS Captivity Donates to MSF

Few humanitarian groups in the world a more highly praised and Doctors Without Borders known overseas as and that Seth. The letters of its name in French mid songs on frontier. They're a fabulous organization they do wonderful work. But somewhere boardroom they decided to leave our daughter there to be tortured and raped. Taylor was in a Doctors Without Borders vehicle when she was captured by crisis in Syria but the organization said non staff members are not its responsibility. We could not take steps to negotiate for her freedom when. Because we can be in the business of negotiating. For people who don't work for us. And to do so would also increase the risk that our teams already face the executive director of Doctors Without Borders USA Jason Kohn says the group. Never would've allowed an American to come to its hospital in Syria. If it had known of Taylor's plans in advance. But when she was taken listen cheaters ultimately. She was and our responsibility anymore he was or no moral responsibility I don't think there was a moral responsibility. I don't understand how humanitarian. Organization. Can justify dealing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.