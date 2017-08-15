-
Now Playing: 'Institution of Dalai Lama is Up to the Tibetan People'.
-
Now Playing: President Obama Meets With Dalai Lama
-
Now Playing: '10% Happier': The Dalai Lama
-
Now Playing: Famous Dalai Lama quotes
-
Now Playing: US vet returns dead Japanese soldier's flag
-
Now Playing: ISIS 'clearly responsible for genocide,' Tillerson says
-
Now Playing: At least 700 missing in deadly Sierra Leone mudslides
-
Now Playing: Out and about in Seoul, South Korea, at night
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un briefed on possible Guam missile attacks
-
Now Playing: Extremely rare white moose takes dip in Swedish lake
-
Now Playing: Authorities raid dozens of Mexican hotels and tourist spots for illegal alcohol
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after car plows into into pizzeria
-
Now Playing: What is the DMZ?
-
Now Playing: Tourists trapped in floodwaters rescued by elephants in Nepal
-
Now Playing: Inside a hospital treating cholera patients in Yemen
-
Now Playing: Illicit alcohol seized at popular Mexico restaurants, clubs
-
Now Playing: Large fire burns for 2nd day, threatens homes near Athens
-
Now Playing: Trump admin denies war with North Korea is close
-
Now Playing: Top South Korean official: US government moved from 'strategic patience' to 'strategic confusion'
-
Now Playing: Tensions mount between the US and North Korea